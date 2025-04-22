Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q1 2025 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $4.8 billion were 6% lower than the year-ago period. Organic sales decreased 1.6%.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 12.4% to $567 million while earnings per share fell 11% to $1.70 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 4% percent to $1.93.

For fiscal year 2025, organic sales growth is expected to outpace the weighted average growth in the categories and countries it competes, which are currently growing in the range of 1.5-2.0%, compared to approx. 2% at the start of the year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be flat to positive on a constant-currency basis.

Prior performance