Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q3 2024 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales of $5 billion were down 4% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 1%.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation rose 55% to $907 million, or $2.69 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 5% to $1.83.
For the full year of 2024, organic sales are expected to grow 3-4%.
Prior performance
