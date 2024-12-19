Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key metrics from Lamb Weston’s (LW) Q2 2025 earnings results
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 8% year-over-year to $1.60 billion.
Net loss was $36.1 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $215 million, or $1.48 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 54% to $0.66 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings missed estimates.
The company lowered its guidance for fiscal year 2025. It now expects net sales to be $6.35-6.45 billion and adjusted EPS to be $3.05-3.20 versus the previous expectations for sales of $6.6-6.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.15-4.35.
The earnings miss and guidance cut caused the stock to crash over 19% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Lamb Weston also announced the appointment of Michael J. Smith as President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Thomas P. Werner.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Paychex (PAYX) Q2 2025 earnings rise on higher revenue, beat estimates
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) on Thursday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings also came in above analysts’ forecasts. Revenues of the Rochester-based human
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Consolidated same-restaurant sales increased 2.4%. Net earnings were $215.1
MU Earnings: Highlights of Micron’s Q1 2025 report
Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenues. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share