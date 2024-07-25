Key metrics from Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Q2 2024 earnings results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 4.5% year-over-year to $7.4 billion.

Net income decreased 46.3% to $367 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.58.

For the third quarter of 2024, Southwest expects unit revenues to be flat to down 2% YoY and capacity to be up around 2% YoY.

