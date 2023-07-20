KeyCorp (KEY) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $1.59 billion.
Net income attributable to Key common shareholders was $251 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $507 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.
Net interest income fell 11% YoY to $986 million.
Non-interest income decreased 11.5% YoY to $609 million.
Average loans increased 11% YoY to $120.7 billion.
Average deposits declined 3% YoY to $142.9 billion.
Most Popular
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported sales increased 6.3% year-over-year to $25.5 billion. GAAP net earnings rose 6.9% to $5.1 billion while EPS
Earnings: Highlights of International Business Machines (IBM) Q2 results
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) on Wednesday announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings. Total revenues were $15.5 billion in the
Tesla reports higher Q2 profit and sales amid strong deliveries
EV giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased from last year, aided by strong revenue growth. Revenues of the Austin-based company advanced 47% year-over-year