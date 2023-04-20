KeyCorp (KEY) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) reported total revenue of $1.71 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.1% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Key common shareholders was $276 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $421 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Average loans were $119.8 billion while average deposits totaled $143.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023.