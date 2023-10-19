KeyCorp Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $1.56 billion compared to $1.88 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Key common shareholders was $267 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $515 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Net interest income decreased 23% year-over-year to $923 million. Non-interest income dropped 6% to $643 million.

Average loans were $117.6 billion and average deposits were $144.8 billion for Q3 2023.