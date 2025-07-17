Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 2025 revenue rises in double-digits, beats estimates

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) on Thursday reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The top line exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

The company’s adjusted earnings climbed 12% to $0.28 per share in Q2 from $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $715 million or $0.32 per share in the June quarter, compared to $575 million or $0.26 per share in Q2 2024.

“The company generated strong second quarter net income attributable to KMI and record Adjusted EBITDA, with increased financial contributions from our Natural Gas Pipelines and Terminals business segments versus the second quarter of 2024, very strong operational performance and project execution,” said Kinder Morgan’s CEO Kim Dang.

Kinder Morgan reported revenues of $4.04 billion for the second quarter of FY25, compared to $3.57 billion in the corresponding period last year. Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $1.97 billion, up 6% from the second quarter of 2024.

The firm also announced a cash dividend of $0.2925 per share for the second quarter, representing a 2% increase over the comparable period of 2024. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2025.

