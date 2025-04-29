Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q1 2025 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues declined 2% year-over-year to $11.1 billion.
Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company increased 5% to $3.33 billion, or $0.77 per share compared to last year. Comparable EPS grew 1% to $0.73.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue narrowly missed the mark.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects organic revenue growth of 5-6% and comparable EPS growth of 2-3%.
The stock gained 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
