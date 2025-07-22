Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q2 2025 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 1% year-over-year to $12.5 billion while organic revenues grew 5%.
Net income increased 58% to $3.8 billion, or $0.88 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 4% to $0.87.
For full-year 2025, the company expects organic revenue growth of 5-6% and comparable EPS growth of approx. 3% versus the previous year.
