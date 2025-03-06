Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KR Earnings: Kroger Q4 adj. profit drops on lower sales; beats estimates
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, as the grocery chain’s sales dropped 7%. Earnings exceeded Wall Street’s projections.
The Cincinnati-headquartered company reported net sales of $34.31 billion for the January quarter, compared to $37.06 billion last year. Identical sales, without fuel, increased by 2.4%.
Net income, excluding special items, decreased to $1.14 per share in the fourth quarter from $1.34 in the prior-year quarter but beat estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net earnings were $634 million or $0.94 per share in Q4, compared to $736 million or $1.01 per share in Q4 2023.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Macy’s (M) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.3% year-over-year to $7.8 billion. Comparable sales were down 1.1% on an owned basis and
Important takeaways from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q2 2025 earnings report
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) had a mixed start to FY25, reporting lower earnings and a modest increase in sales for the first two quarters of the year. The company continues
Target (TGT): A few notable points on the Q4 performance and plans for 2025 and beyond
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The retailer delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the