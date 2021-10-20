Lam Research stock falls after reporting Q1 earnings: Infographic

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The company reported Q1 revenue of $4.30 billion, up 35% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $8.36 per share was, meanwhile, above the target that analysts had anticipated.

LRCX shares fell 3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 18% since the beginning of this year.