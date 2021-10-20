Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Lam Research stock falls after reporting Q1 earnings: Infographic
Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The company reported Q1 revenue of $4.30 billion, up 35% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $8.36 per share was, meanwhile, above the target that analysts had anticipated.
LRCX shares fell 3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 18% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Lam Research Q1 earnings call transcript
Most Popular
Biogen posts Q3 earnings well above estimates
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $2.78 billion, down 18% year-over-year and higher than the
Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q3 2021 earnings report
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported Q3 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3% year-over-year and above the
PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris Q3 financial results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported Third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $8.1 billion. The reported net income amounted to $2.42 billion compared to