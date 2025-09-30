Lamb Weston (LW) Q1 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales remained flat at $1.66 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net sales at constant currency declined 1%.

GAAP net income decreased 50% to $64.3 million and earnings per share was down 48% to $0.46 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 5% year-over-year to $0.74.

The top and bottom line beat expectations.

Net sales for the North America segment declined 2% to $1 billion while net sales for the International segment increased 4% to $574.7 million YoY.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects net sales at constant currency to be $6.35-6.55 billion.

The stock jumped 8% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

