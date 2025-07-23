Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $1.67 billion.

Net income decreased 7% to $119.9 million and earnings per share fell 5% to $0.85 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 12% to $0.87.

Net sales for the North America segment was $1.10 billion, down 1% versus the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the International segment was $572.7 million, up 15% YoY.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects net sales of $6.35-6.55 billion.

