Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $1.67 billion.
Net income decreased 7% to $119.9 million and earnings per share fell 5% to $0.85 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 12% to $0.87.
Net sales for the North America segment was $1.10 billion, down 1% versus the prior-year quarter.
Net sales for the International segment was $572.7 million, up 15% YoY.
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects net sales of $6.35-6.55 billion.
Prior performance
