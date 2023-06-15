Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $8 billion for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 billion in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $872 million, or $3.01 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $4.49 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.94.
Deliveries were 17,074 homes and new orders were 17,885 homes with a dollar value of $8.2 billion in Q2.
For the third quarter of 2023, new orders are expected to be 18,000-19,000 while deliveries are expected to be 17,750-18,250.
