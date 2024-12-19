Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $9.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 9% from the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $1.1 billion, or $4.06 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.82 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.03.
New orders decreased 3% to 16,895 homes while deliveries dropped 7% to 22,206 homes.
The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 11,633 homes with a dollar value of $5.4 billion.
For the first quarter of 2025, Lennar expects new orders of 17,500-18,000 homes and deliveries of 17,000-17,500 homes.
