Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q1 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 28, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.56 per share, compared to net income of $1.7 billion, or $6.08 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Net revenues increased 4% to $16.3 billion.
Shares down nearly 1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
