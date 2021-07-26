Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021.
Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion.
Net income for the first quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.52 per share, compared to net income of $1.6 billion, or $5.79 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Most Popular
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro Q2 2021 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 54% year-over-year to $1.32 billion. The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.17
Earnings calendar for the week of July 26
After showing weakness at the beginning of the week, benchmark stock indexes made steady gains even as economic recovery gathered steam. On Friday, the S&P 500 index crossed the 4,400-mark
Seagate Technology (STX) Stock: Why it makes sense to buy the dip
The recent financial performance of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a market leader in data storage solutions, has allayed fears that conventional hard disks are losing their relevance. After a