LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021.

Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion.

Net income for the first quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.52 per share, compared to net income of $1.6 billion, or $5.79 per share in the second quarter of 2020.