LMT Earnings: Key numbers that you need to know from Lockheed Martin Q2 results

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 28, 2020.

Net earnings for the second quarter was $1.62 billion, or $5.79 per share, compared to net earnings of $1.42 billion, or $5.00 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net sales increased 12% to $16.2 billion.

Following the earnings announcement, LMT shares up nearly 3% in the pre-market hours.

