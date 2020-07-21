Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
LMT Earnings: Key numbers that you need to know from Lockheed Martin Q2 results
Lifts full year 2020 guidance
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 28, 2020.
Net earnings for the second quarter was $1.62 billion, or $5.79 per share, compared to net earnings of $1.42 billion, or $5.00 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Net sales increased 12% to $16.2 billion.
Looking for management/analysts comments on Q2 results? Check out this space and get FREE access to preliminary/final earnings transcripts!
Following the earnings announcement, LMT shares up nearly 3% in the pre-market hours.
Will the Airline Industry Evolve or Die After the Black Swan-ish Disruption?
Is the airline industry staring at an evolutionary cycle after the Coronavirus-induced Pandemic that has no parallels in the past? What was the thought process of top airline executives as Covid-19 unfolded? Were they prepared? What lies ahead? We try to find out from the treasure trove of Earnings Transcripts & Press Releases.
Most Popular
Yelp’s (YELP) recovery at stake as widespread biz closures weigh on sentiment
The economic uncertainties and widespread disruption have shed light on the relevance of the services offered by Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), in the post-COVID world. But the online review platform
Infographic: IBM Q2 2020 earnings results
IBM's (NYSE: IBM) second quarter earnings and revenue dropped from the prior-year quarter, but beat analysts' estimates. The tech giant reported adjusted EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $18.1 billion
Abbott (ABT) could make a new 52-week high after upbeat Q2 results and rosier outlook
Thanks to the COVID-19 testing growth, after reporting solid second quarter results and strong outlook for fiscal 2020 last Thursday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) ended up 2.96% at