LOW Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Lowe’s Q3 2024 financial results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total sales were $20.2 billion, compared to $20.5 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales decreased 1.1%.

Net earnings were $1.69 billion, or $2.99 per share, compared to $1.77 billion, or $3.06 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.89.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Lowe’s updated its guidance for the full year of 2024. The company now expects total sales of $83.0-83.5 billion. Comparable sales are now expected to be down 3.0-3.5% from last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approx. $11.80-11.90.

The stock fell 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

