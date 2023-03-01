Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
LOW Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Lowe’s Q4 2022 financial results
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total sales were $22.4 billion compared to $21.3 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 1.5%.
Net earnings were $957 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to $1.20 billion, or $1.78 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.28.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects total sales of approx. $88-90 billion.
