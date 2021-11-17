Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales were $22.9 billion compared to $22.3 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales increased 2.2%.

GAAP net earnings were $1.9 billion, or $2.73 per share, compared to $692 million, or $0.91 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 38% to $2.73.

For the full year of 2021, revenue is expected to be approx. $95 billion.

Prior performance