Lowe’s (LOW) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total sales were $18.6 billion, flat compared to the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.2%.

Net earnings were $1.1 billion, or $1.99 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $1.77 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.93.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock up over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For full year 2025, LOW expects total sales of $83.5-84.5 billion. Comparable sales is expected to be flat to up 1% compared to the prior year. EPS is expected to be approx. $12.15-12.40.

