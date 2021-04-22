Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
LUV Earnings: Key numbers from Southwest Airlines Q1 2021 financial results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
First quarter GAAP net income was $116 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $94 million, or $0.18 per share in first quarter of 2020.
Total operating revenues decreased 52% to $2.05 billion.
Shares up nearly 4% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
Earnings Call
Southwest Airlines will discuss its first quarter 2021 results on a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.
