LUV Earnings: Key highlights from Southwest Airlines Q4 financial results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Operating revenues fell 68.7% year-over-year to $2.01 billion.

Net loss was $908 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to a net income of $514 million, or $0.98 per share, last year. The adjusted loss per share was $1.29.

The company expects operating revenue to be down 65-70% for January and 60-65% for February 2021.