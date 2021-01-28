Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

LUV Earnings: Key highlights from Southwest Airlines Q4 financial results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Southwest Airlines Q4 2020 earnings infographic

Operating revenues fell 68.7% year-over-year to $2.01 billion.

Net loss was $908 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to a net income of $514 million, or $0.98 per share, last year. The adjusted loss per share was $1.29.

The company expects operating revenue to be down 65-70% for January and 60-65% for February 2021.

  • Southwest Airlines reports Q3 2020 earnings results
  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 2020 Earnngs AlphaGraph
  • Southwest Airlines Q1 2020 earnings IG.
    Southwest Airlines

Most Popular

Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q4 loss as revenues plunge

Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, as faltering passenger traffic and service disruptions continued to impact sales. The results, however,

AT&T reports a 2% drop in revenue in Q4

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $45.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but above the

Tags

Airlinesretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top