Lyft (LYFT) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported revenue of $969.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was up 70% year-over-year.
Net loss was $258.6 million compared to $458.2 million last year. Adjusted net income was $32.1 million.
