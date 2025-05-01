MA Earnings: Mastercard Q1 revenue and adj. profit increase YoY, beat estimates

Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The results also beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Net revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $7.3 billion in the March quarter and exceeded estimates. Currency-neutral revenue growth was 17% during the three months.

The top-line growth translated into an increase in adjusted earnings to $3.73 per share in Q1 from $3.31 per share in the prior year period. Earnings topped expectations. Unadjusted profit was $3.3 billion or $3.59 per share, compared to $3.0 billion or $3.22 per share in the first quarter of 2024.

Prior Performance