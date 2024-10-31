Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q3 revenue and adj. profit beat estimates
Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The results also topped expectations.
Net revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $7.4 billion in the September quarter and exceeded estimates. Currency-neutral revenue growth was 14% during the three months.
The top-line growth translated into an increase in adjusted earnings to $3.89 per share in Q3 from $3.39 per share in the prior year period. Analysts were looking for a slower growth. Unadjusted profit was $3.3 billion or $3.53 per share, compared to $3.2 billion or $3.39 per share in the third quarter of 2023.
