Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales totalled $5.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year.
Comparable sales were up 37.2% on an owned basis and up 35.6% on an owned plus licensed basis.
The company reported a GAAP net profit of $239 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $91 million, or $0.29 loss per share, last year.
The adjusted net profit was $1.23 per share.
