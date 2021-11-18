Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales totalled $5.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year.

Comparable sales were up 37.2% on an owned basis and up 35.6% on an owned plus licensed basis.

The company reported a GAAP net profit of $239 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $91 million, or $0.29 loss per share, last year.

The adjusted net profit was $1.23 per share.