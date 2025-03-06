Macy’s (M) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 4.3% year-over-year to $7.8 billion.

Comparable sales were down 1.1% on an owned basis and up 0.2% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis.

Net income was $342 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to a loss of $128 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.80.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales of $21.0-21.4 billion. Comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales are expected to be down approx. 2% to down approx. 0.5% versus 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.05-2.25.

