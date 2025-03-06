Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Macy’s (M) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 4.3% year-over-year to $7.8 billion.
Comparable sales were down 1.1% on an owned basis and up 0.2% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis.
Net income was $342 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to a loss of $128 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.80.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales of $21.0-21.4 billion. Comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales are expected to be down approx. 2% to down approx. 0.5% versus 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.05-2.25.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
KR Earnings: Kroger Q4 adj. profit drops on lower sales; beats estimates
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, as the grocery chain’s sales dropped 7%. Earnings exceeded Wall Street’s projections. The
Important takeaways from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q2 2025 earnings report
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) had a mixed start to FY25, reporting lower earnings and a modest increase in sales for the first two quarters of the year. The company continues
Target (TGT): A few notable points on the Q4 performance and plans for 2025 and beyond
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The retailer delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the