Macy’s stock rises after Q2 earnings beat: Infographic

Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The department store chain reported a 36% decrease in Q2 revenues to $3.56 billion, beating Wall Street consensus. Adjusted loss per share of $0.81 per share was also narrower than what analysts had anticipated.

M shares rose 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 58% so far this year.

“We are encouraged by our second-quarter performance; however, we continue to approach the back half of the year conservatively. Our immediate priority is successfully executing Holiday 2020,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

Prior performance