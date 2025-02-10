Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MCD Earnings: All you need to know about McDonald’s Q4 2024 earnings results
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues remained flat at $6.4 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Global comparable sales increased 0.4%.
Net income dipped 1% to $2 billion while earnings per share stayed flat at $2.80 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 4% to $2.83.
The top and bottom line numbers missed estimates.
The company’s 90-day active loyalty users were over 175 million across 60 loyalty markets as of year-end, with growth of approx. 15% over prior year.
The stock gained over 2% in premarket hours on Monday.
