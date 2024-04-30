Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MCD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from McDonald’s Q1 2024 financial results
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $6.1 billion. Revenue growth was 4% in constant currencies.
Net income grew 7% to $1.92 billion and EPS rose 9% to $2.66 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 2% to $2.70.
Global comparable sales increased 1.9%. System-wide sales increased 3%.
