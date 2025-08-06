Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
McDonald’s Q2 2025 revenue and adj. earnings beat estimates
Fast-food giant McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The latest numbers also beat analysts’ estimates.
Second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, increased to $3.19 per share from $2.97 per share in Q2 2024. The bottom line beat estimates. Net income was $2.25 billion or $3.14 per share in the June quarter, compared to $2.02 billion or $2.80 per share last year.
Consolidated revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $6.84 billion in Q2, exceeding the Street view. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew 4%. Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, with US sales and International Operated Markets sales growing 2.5% and 4.0%, respectively.
“Our 6% global Systemwide sales growth this quarter is a testament to the power of compelling value, standout marketing, and menu innovation—proving again that when we stay focused on executing what matters most to our customers, we grow,” said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski.
Prior Performance
