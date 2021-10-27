McDonald’s stock gains on strong Q3 performance

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The fast-food restaurant chain reported Q3 revenue of $6.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.76 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.

MCD shares jumped 6.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 12% since the beginning of this year.

