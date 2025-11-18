MDT Earnings: Medtronic Q2 FY26 revenue and adj. profit beat estimates

Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The numbers topped analysts’ expectations.

Second-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, rose to $1.36 per share from $1.26 per share in the year-ago period. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.37 billion or $1.07 per share in Q2

Total revenues increased to $8.96 billion in the second quarter from $8.40 billion in Q2 2025. Revenues of the Cardiovascular and Neuroscience segments increased by 9.3% and 3.9% respectively.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic’s CEO, said, “Looking ahead, we are positioned for even greater acceleration of revenue growth in the back half of the year and beyond, driven by several enterprise growth drivers, including our PFA franchise for Afib, Symplicity procedure for hypertension, Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system, and Altaviva therapy for urge urinary incontinence.”

For fiscal 2026, the company expects organic revenue growth of approximately 5.5%. The guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share is in the range of $5.62 to $5.66.