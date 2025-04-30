META Earnings: Meta Platforms Q1 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) on Wednesday reported double-digit growth in first-quarter revenue and profit. The numbers also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

The social media giant’s first-quarter revenue increased to $42.31 billion from $36.45 billion in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024, exceeding expectations.

Net income rose to $16.6 billion or $6.43 per share in the March quarter from $12.4 billion or $4.71 per share last year. Earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Family Daily Active People for March 2025, which refers to the number of registered and logged-in users who access at least one of Meta’s services in a 24-hour period, rose 6% to 3.43 billion.

Prior Performance