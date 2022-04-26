Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 revenue up 18%, earnings beat estimates

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The results also topped analysts’ expectations.

At $49.4 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 18% from the comparable period of last year and above analysts’ forecast. Server products and cloud services revenue advanced 29%, with Azure and other cloud services revenue growing 46%.

Net income came in at $16.7 billion or $2.22 per share in the March quarter, compared to $15.5 billion or $2.03 per share in the third quarter of 2021. The bottom line also came in above estimates.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Microsoft’s Q3 report

Microsoft’s shares gained on Tuesday evening following the earnings announcement, after closing the regular session lower.

Prior Performance