Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 revenue up 18%, earnings beat estimates

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The results also topped analysts’ expectations.

Microsoft Q3 2022 earnings infographic

At $49.4 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 18% from the comparable period of last year and above analysts’ forecast. Server products and cloud services revenue advanced 29%, with Azure and other cloud services revenue growing 46%.

Net income came in at $16.7 billion or $2.22 per share in the March quarter, compared to $15.5 billion or $2.03 per share in the third quarter of 2021. The bottom line also came in above estimates.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Microsoft’s Q3 report

Microsoft’s shares gained on Tuesday evening following the earnings announcement, after closing the regular session lower.

Prior Performance

  • Microsoft Q2 2022 earnings infographic
  • Microsoft reports Q1 2022 earnings results
  • Microsoft Q4 2021 earnings
  • Microsoft Q3 2021 earnings

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Earnings: UPS Q1 2022 profit beats estimates; revenue up 6%

Freight forwarding company United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Tuesday reported a 6% increase in first-quarter revenues, aided by strong e-commerce demand. The positive top-line performance translated into double-digit growth in

Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q1 2022 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results. Total operating revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $1.73 billion and was in line with estimates. Net loss amounted

PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q1 2022 financial results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 9.3% year-over-year to $16.2 billion. Organic revenue growth was 13.7%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was

Tags

InternetSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top