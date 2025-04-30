Categories LATEST, Technology
Microsoft Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will report its third quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $3.22 per share on revenue of $68.4 billion for Microsoft in Q3 2025. This compares to earnings of $2.94 per share on revenue of $61.8 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
In the second quarter of 2025, revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $69.6 billion while earnings per share grew 10% to $3.23.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: A snapshot of Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings report
Credit card company Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) has reported an increase in second-quarter adjusted profit, reflecting a 9% growth in revenues. Net income, on a reported basis, was $4.6 billion
Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q1 2025
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 14% year-over-year. Net loss was $140 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $305
Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 2025 earnings drop on lower revenues
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a decline in revenue and adjusted