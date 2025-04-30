Microsoft Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will report its third quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $3.22 per share on revenue of $68.4 billion for Microsoft in Q3 2025. This compares to earnings of $2.94 per share on revenue of $61.8 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2025, revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $69.6 billion while earnings per share grew 10% to $3.23.