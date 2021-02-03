Mixed results from Qualcomm in Q1: Infographic

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported first-quarter revenue of $8.24 billion, up 62% year-over-year, but slightly below the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.17 per share was, meanwhile, higher than what analysts had anticipated.

QCOM shares fell over 8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has rallied 88% in the trailing twelve months.

CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in a statement, “We remain well-positioned as the 5G ramp continues and we extend our core technology roadmap to adjacent industries.”

Notably, starting this quarter, the semiconductor firm has stopped reporting MSM chip shipments figure.

Prior performance