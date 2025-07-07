Molina Healthcare reports preliminary Q2 2025 financial results

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH), a managed care company focused on providing healthcare services to low-income individuals, on Monday reported preliminary results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Molina now expects second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings to be around $5.50 per share, which is slightly below its previous guidance
- The company has experienced medical cost pressures in all three lines of its business, and the trend is expected to continue into the second half of the year
- The management forecast full-year 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $21.50 to $22.50 per share
- The forecast for consolidated pre-tax margin is just under 4%, which comes at the low end of the company’s long-term guidance range
- The short-term earnings pressure reflects a temporary dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend, which has recently accelerated
- Molina is scheduled to report its final second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, 2025, after the closing bell
