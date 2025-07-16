MS Earnings: Morgan Stanley Q2 profit rises on higher revenue, beats estimates

Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company reported net revenues of $16.8 billion for the second quarter, higher than the $15.0 billion revenue it generated in the corresponding quarter of FY24. The growth reflects the strength of the bank’s Integrated Firm, a strategic approach designed to improve coordination and commercial outcomes across business segments, with contributions across its business segments against a mixed market backdrop. The latest number also beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.5 billion or $2.13 per share in the second quarter, compared to $3.08 billion or $1.82 per share in the same period a year ago. Earnings topped expectations. The company delivered an ROTCE of 18.2% in the second quarter and 20.6% for the first half of FY25.

“We announced an increase of our quarterly common stock dividend to $1.00 per share with flexibility to deploy incremental capital. The management team is executing across the Integrated Firm, acting as a trusted advisor to clients and driving durable growth and long-term returns for our shareholders,” Morgan Stanley’s CEO Ted Pick said.