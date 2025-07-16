MS Earnings: Morgan Stanley Q2 profit rises on higher revenue, beats estimates

Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
The company reported net revenues of $16.8 billion for the second quarter, higher than the $15.0 billion revenue it generated in the corresponding quarter of FY24. The growth reflects the strength of the bank’s Integrated Firm, a strategic approach designed to improve coordination and commercial outcomes across business segments, with contributions across its business segments against a mixed market backdrop. The latest number also beat Wall Street’s estimates.
Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.5 billion or $2.13 per share in the second quarter, compared to $3.08 billion or $1.82 per share in the same period a year ago. Earnings topped expectations. The company delivered an ROTCE of 18.2% in the second quarter and 20.6% for the first half of FY25.
“We announced an increase of our quarterly common stock dividend to $1.00 per share with flexibility to deploy incremental capital. The management team is executing across the Integrated Firm, acting as a trusted advisor to clients and driving durable growth and long-term returns for our shareholders,” Morgan Stanley’s CEO Ted Pick said.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2025 sales and earnings beat estimates
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit. The results also exceeded Wall Street's
US Bancorp (USB) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total net revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $7 billion. Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders rose
Key highlights from GE Aerospace’s (GE) Q2 2025 earnings results
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $11 billion. Adjusted revenue grew 23% to $10.1 billion. Net income attributable to