MU Earnings: Micron Q2 profit jumps on higher revenues, tops expectations

Semiconductor company Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Thursday reported a sharp increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings also surpassed Wall Street’s forecasts.

The Idaho-headquartered memory chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share for the second quarter, compared to $0.42 per share in the year-ago period. Earnings beat estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $1.58 billion or $1.41 per share in Q2, compared to $793 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Driving the bottom line growth, second-quarter revenues rose sharply to $8.1 billion from $5.82 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Prior Performance