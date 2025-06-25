MU Earnings: Micron Q3 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Wednesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting growth across end markets. The results beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

The Idaho-headquartered semiconductor company reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share for the third quarter, compared to $0.62 per share in the year-ago period. Earnings beat estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $1.89 billion or $1.68 per share in Q3, compared to $332 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Driving the bottom line growth, third-quarter revenues rose sharply to $9.30 billion from $6.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. The tech firm’s board declared a

quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, “Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal Q3, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue. Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth.”

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the management expects revenues to be approximately $10.7 billion. The guidance for Q4 adjusted earnings is about $2.50 per share, and GAAP earnings forecast is approximately $2.29 per share.

