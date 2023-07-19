Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $925 million.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq was $267 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $307 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS rose 3% to $0.71.
Solutions Businesses revenues increased 6% YoY to $674 million.
Trading Services revenues dropped 1% YoY to $250 million.
