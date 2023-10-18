Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $940 million. On an organic basis, revenues grew 5%.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq remained flat at $294 million compared to last year. GAAP EPS rose 2% to $0.60 while adjusted EPS grew 4% to $0.71.

Solutions Businesses revenues grew 9% to $694 million.

Trading Services revenues dropped 1% to $236 million.

The company returned $108 million to shareholders through dividends, and did not repurchase any shares in the third quarter of 2023.