Netflix Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.

The Netflix leadership forecasts revenues of $10.42 billion for the first quarter, which represents an increase of 11.2% year-over-year. Analysts project revenues of $10.5 billion for Q1 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue increased 16% YoY to $10.25 billion.

The company expects first-quarter net income to be $2.44 billion or $5.58 per share. Market watchers are looking for earnings of $5.66 per share for the March quarter. That compares to earnings of $5.28 per share reported in Q1 2024.