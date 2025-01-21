Categories LATEST
Netflix Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 financial results today after the closing bell.
The Netflix leadership forecasts revenues of $10.13 billion for the fourth quarter, which reflects an increase of 15% year-over-year. Analysts project revenues of $10.11 billion for Q4 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, revenue increased 15% YoY to $9.83 billion.
The company expects fourth-quarter net income to be $1.85 billion or $4.23 per share. Market watchers are looking for earnings of $4.2 per share for the December quarter. That compares to earnings of $2.11 per share reported in Q4 2023.
