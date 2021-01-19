NFLX Earnings: All you need to know about Netflix Q4 2020 earnings results

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 21.5% year-over-year to $6.6 billion.

Net income totaled $542 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to $587 million, or $1.30 per share, in the year-ago period.

Global streaming paid memberships rose nearly 22% to 203.6 million versus last year.

For the first quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to grow 23.6% year-over-year to $7.1 billion. Net income is expected to be $1.3 billion, or $2.97 per share.

Prior performance