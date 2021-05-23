Niu Technologies (NIU) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May 17, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Jason Yang — Investor Relations Manager
Yan Li — Chairman of Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
Hardy Peng Zhang — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Alex Potter — Piper Sandler — Analyst
Vincent Yu — Needham and Company — Analyst
Jing Chang — CICC — Analyst
Bin Wang — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Ellis Ma — — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year
Target Corp. (TGT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 23.4% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. Comparable sales rose nearly 23%. GAAP net income jumped more than
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from